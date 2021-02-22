Anupam Kher gives clarification over viral photo with his mother, says 'it is not me'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Monday shared a social media post, giving clarification over a viral photo.

The 'Saaransh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an old monochromatic picture of a young boy, who closely resembled him, posing for the camera with his mother beside him.

Clarifying the confusion, Anupam wrote, "Story of this pic; This beautiful pic going viral on social media is that of my mother and my brother #Raju. It is not me. Every small city, especially a hill station used to have a famous photo studio. In Shimla, it was Roshan studios. Families once in a few months used to take pictures together and these pictures used to get displayed on the walls of our homes. This is one such pic."