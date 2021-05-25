Anupam Kher clocks 37 years in films, credits debut film 'Saaransh' for his longevity in industry

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday completed 37 years in the film industry and the actor said if not for his debut movie "Saaransh", he wouldn't have reached the milestone in his career.

The 1984 Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama revolved around an old couple who lends a room on rent after the death of their only son.

Kher, who was 28-year-old when he starred in the film, portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher B V Pradhan who loses his son.

In an Instagram post, the actor said "Saaransh" was the best debut an artiste could have.