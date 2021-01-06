Anupam Kher cherishes 'unforced bond' of friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, shares quirky throwback picture

By sharing a quirky throwback picture with his 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' co-star, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dished on 'unforced bond' of friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture from a TV talk show that captured a candid moment between SRK and himself.

In the photo, the 'Darr' star Khan is seen talking about something as he keeps his hands over Kher's bald scalp. The 'A Wednesday' actor is also seen cherishing the moment as he is seen smiling slightly.