Anupam Kher celebrates 65th birthday with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

New Delhi: As senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday, he celebrated the special day with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York.

The two actors have shared the screen in 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012.

Terming De Niro as 'god of acting,' Kher took to Twitter to share the insights from his birthday celebrations with De Niro as he shared a video.

In the video, Kher and De Niro are seen dining-in when a miniature chocolate cake is brought to their tables and they start singing the birthday song for him.

"Thank You it means a lot that you are in with me," said Kher after the birthday song is over.

De Niro is then seen asking Kher to proceed towards the customary cake cutting and making a wish while blowing the candle.