Anupam Kher, Bradley Cooper's never-seen-before throwback video is taking the internet by storm

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor took it to the captions to explain that the video was sent by his "friend" to wish him "on the Indian premiere of our film - Silver Linings Playbook.'' "Don't miss the way he says #GanpatiBappaMorya !!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai," the 65-year-old actor added.

Sporting a grey t-shirt, the 45-year-old Hollywood star in the video said: "We just wish we were there to see this film and of course we love Anupam." Towards the end of the clip, 'The Hangover' star made an adorable attempt to say 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Recently, the 'A Wednesday' actor had shared a still from the 2012 movie, which starred Kher along with Jennifer Lawrence, Cooper, and Robert De Niro.

In the film, after a stint in a mental institution, former teacher, essayed by Cooper, moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife.

This gets more challenging when he meets the character of Lawrence, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Kher plays the role of Cooper's therapist in the movie.