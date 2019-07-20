Anubhav Sinha’s next 'Thappad' to release on International Women’s Day 2020

While Article 15 continues to make waves, Anubhav Sinha has already moved on to his next. Reveals Sinha, “It’s a film called Thappad and it’s a subject based on women’s empowerment. I can’t reveal anything more, unless you promise not to write about it.”

As I am unable to make any such promise, Anubhav says, “It’s my first subject based on a female protagonist. Tapsee Pannu plays the lead. I became enamoured of the idea of working with her again after she did Mulk with me. She is so comfortable to work with and such a powerful actress without overdoing anything. Tapsee and Ayushmann Khurrana are my favourites.”