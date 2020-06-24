Anubhav Sinha shares Saroj Khan's health updates, says 'nothing to worry'

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital here after she complained of breathing problems. According to a source close to her family, the 71-year old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday. On Wednesday, filmmaker Anubah Sinha took to Twitter to share Saroj Khan's health upadte and said that there was 'nothing to worry'.
He wrote, "Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry. Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covid too. Negative. #SarojKhan"
Replying to the tweet, a user wrote, "Nation is constantly praying for her quick recovery. She must get well soon..."
Another commented, "Thank good.she is my favourite."
According to reports, following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.
A source close to Saroj Khan told PTI, "She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two."
