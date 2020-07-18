Anubhav Sinha has a different take on R. Balki's 'find better actors than Ranbir and Alia' comment

"The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question:?Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors," R Balki told Hindustan Times in an interview while talking about nepotism in the film industry.

Sinha went on to explain why he feels an actor's child becoming actor cannot be described as nepotism.

"In the 30s There was an actress called Rattan Bai. She had a daughter called Shobhana Samarth who would also act. Shobhana had two daughters that acted, Nutan and Tanuja. Tanuja's daughters are Kajol and Tanishtha. Is that Nepotism???? N.O. Kuchh bhi mat bolo saare... (Please don't say anything you feel like)" mentioned the director in a separate tweet.