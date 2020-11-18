Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Sayani Gupta and other Bollywood celebrities join First Salary trend on Twitter

Bollywood personalities like filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani on Wednesday joined the Twitter trend on disclosing their first salary on social media.

On Wednesday, the keywords "First Salary" trended on Twitter all day as several politicians, celebrities and people from different fields revealed their first paycheque amount, how they earned it and at which age.

Participating in the trend, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "First Salary- Rs 80, Age-18, Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college."