Anubhav Sinha accuses BJP's 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba' of plagiarism, says it's a 'blatant copy of 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign song for the upcoming Bihar election -- 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba'- of plagiarism and said that it is a 'blatant and unabashed copy of the song `Bambai Mein Ka Ba'.

In a statement shared by the 'Thappad' filmmaker on Twitter, Sinha said, "I can’t not say this. If I don’t say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But….. BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of the song `Bambai Mein Ka Ba’, that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyrights of."

"JP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn’t. I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you," the statement read further.