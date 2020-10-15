Anubhav Sinha accuses BJP's 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba' of plagiarism, says it's a 'blatant copy of 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign song for the upcoming Bihar election -- 'Bihar Mein Ee Ba'- of plagiarism and said that it is a 'blatant and unabashed copy of the song `Bambai Mein Ka Ba'.
In a statement shared by the 'Thappad' filmmaker on Twitter, Sinha said, "I can’t not say this. If I don’t say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But….. BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of the song `Bambai Mein Ka Ba’, that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyrights of."
"JP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn’t. I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you," the statement read further.
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday shared a foot-tapping rap-song, which seemed to be a jibe at Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha's latest track - 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'.
'Bambai Main Ka Ba', produced-directed by Anubhav Sinha, featured Manoj Bajpayee and highlighted meaningful take and tongue-in-cheek humour on one of the most popular metropolitan and busiest cities and what is it about the city that draw people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood. The song raised a simple question – ‘If Mumbai is a city, Bombay is an emotion, then Bambai is...?’
While Sinha and Bajpayee's rap song focused on the plight of Bhojpuri-speaking migrants, BJP's latest song is titled 'Bihar Mein Ei Ba' meaning 'this is what Bihar Has'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)