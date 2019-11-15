Anu Malik responds to #MeToo allegations; says it left his family traumatized, tarnished his career

During the MeToo movement, music composer Anu Malik was accused of sexual misconduct. Singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit were among the women who spoke out against Malik’s conduct. When recently Malik was reinstated aggrieved women, whose number has now amplified to include voices like Neha Bhasin, spoke out strongly against Sony Entertainment’s decision to reinstate Malik.

While Anu Malik has maintained his silence over the matter all this time, the musician now took to Twitter to post an elaborate statement stating his point of view on the matter. Anu Malik in his post said that he was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But he realised that his silence on the matter has been misconstrued as his weakness.