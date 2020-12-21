Antim - The Final Truth: Salman Khan unveils Aayush Sharma's power packed first look

'Antim - The Final Truth' is a Salman Khan Films Production, which marks the first ever onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma where the two play the lead roles. The film is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and ever since Aayush shared Salman Khan's first look, buzz around Antim has been tremendous.

In his first look, Salman was seen in a full fledged sikh avatar and impressed everyone with his characteristic swag, charisma and commanding screen presence. Aayush had revealed Salman's look with caption "Antim Begins.. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan "