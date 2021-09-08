'Antim: The Final Truth' director Mahesh Manjrekar reveals Aayush Sharma shot for 'Vighnaharta' despite a fractured palm

Worshipped as Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesh is regarded as the one who removes obstacles and pain. Working on 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush Sharma had an epiphany of the same as he shot for the song 'Vighnaharta' with an injured and fractured palm.

Earlier in January this year, Aayush Sharma revealed that he had suffered an injury on the set of 'Antim: The Final Truth', whilst shooting. Sharing a video of his workout with an injury, Aayush gave a testimony of his sheer professionalism, filming the high on energy, exhausting shoot schedule for the song 'Vighnaharta', despite the pain.

As the makers reveal the teaser of the first song marking the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi, audience awaits glimpses into the vibrant, celebratory and colourful track.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar praised his leading man Aayush Sharma saying, "One thing I loved the most is, He was possessed, for him Antim was do or die. He was so dedicated to the character, he became Rahuliya. During the shoot of the song, one day I had to go early and only a few minor action sequences were left, so I went home. Next day, first thing in the morning I got to know, in the action scene, he accidentally hit a camera during a close up shot which broke his fingers. Since we had a lot of scenes and shots pending to be shot, I was slightly worried, but I was amazed, with that broken hand he finished the shoot. He must have been in terrible pain but somehow he managed."

"Another thing is, because he fractured his hand, the concern was to maintain continuity, as at that moment he was the Rahuliya of the second half, where he is more ripped, I thought with that hand, he wouldn't be able to exercise but he still he managed. I knew he was in pain, I could see him tie his wrist and exercise and deliver every shot perfectly. It's a jarring feeling when your hand is fractured, holding back those expressions to be in character. But he was involved in the role, so immersed in Rahuliyaa that he forgot the pain," he added.

The young and dynamic actor would be seen performing larger than life action sequences for 'Antim' and has left no stone unturned to ace the same. Using no stunt double, Aayush has performed his sequences himself and undergone training to perfect his scenes.

The first poster of 'Antim: The Final Truth' featuring Aayush Sharma as the deadly gangster and Salman Khan as the fierce cop took over the internet gaining immense praises citing the beaming excitement for the film.

Astonishing everyone with his remarkable transformation, Aayush Sharma will be seen as a bulked up gangster after portraying the lean guy-next-door in 'LoveYatri'.

