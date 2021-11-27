‘Antim: The Final Truth’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma-starrer opens at Rs 4.5 crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his actor-brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s latest release ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ hit the big screen on Friday.

The film marks Salman’s return to the big screen after a gap of two years. On its first day, the action-drama opened to mixed reviews.

As per a report by Box Office India, ‘Antim’, despite arriving a day after John Abraham's ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ managed to mint approximately Rs 4.25-4.50 crore.

The film released in theatres on Friday, but when cinema halls in Maharashtra were shut following the second wave of the pandemic, there were reports that the makers were considering to premiere the movie on a streaming platform.

Salman, however, said when the discussion around the uncertainty of the theatrical release of films was picking up steam, he never panicked.

"It never worried me. I knew that they would be shut for some time, but once vaccination is done... Then people will start going back to the theatres. I don't think cinema can take OTTs place or OTT can take cinema's place.

"You can watch films at home in your comfort but there's no fun watching films on a small screen. There's no experience like that of watching a film on the big screen," he told PTI in an interview.

Remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama ‘Mulshi Pattern’, ‘Antim’, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:58 AM IST