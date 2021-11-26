e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:31 AM IST

‘Antim’ Screening: Disha Patani, Saiee Manjrekar, and other celebs in attendance for Salman Khan's film

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan held a special screening of his latest film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in Mumbai.

The screening was attended by scores of B-town celebs such as Bobby Deol, Ahan Shetty, Disha Patani, Genelia Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Salman Khan
Mahima Makwana
Advertisement
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita
Bobby Deol
Genelia Deshmukh
Advertisement
Satish Kaushik
Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapur
Saiee Manjrekar
Advertisement
Iulia Vantur
Ekta Kapoor
Disha Patani
Ahan Shetty
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha De Sousa | Photos by Viral Bhayani

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

The film has Salman playing the character of a Sikh cop, meanwhile Aayush essays the role of a gangster.

The film releases in theatres on November 26.

ALSO READ

Cost of watching 'Antim: The Final Truth' at Mumbai's drive-in theatre can get you nearly 20 litres... Cost of watching 'Antim: The Final Truth' at Mumbai's drive-in theatre can get you nearly 20 litres...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:31 AM IST
Advertisement