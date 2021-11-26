‘Antim’ Screening: Disha Patani, Saiee Manjrekar, and other celebs in attendance for Salman Khan's film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan held a special screening of his latest film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in Mumbai.

The screening was attended by scores of B-town celebs such as Bobby Deol, Ahan Shetty, Disha Patani, Genelia Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar and Ekta Kapoor among others.

Waluscha De Sousa | Photos by Viral Bhayani

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

The film has Salman playing the character of a Sikh cop, meanwhile Aayush essays the role of a gangster.

The film releases in theatres on November 26.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:31 AM IST