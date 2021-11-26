‘Antim’ Screening: Disha Patani, Saiee Manjrekar, and other celebs in attendance for Salman Khan's film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan held a special screening of his latest film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in Mumbai.
The screening was attended by scores of B-town celebs such as Bobby Deol, Ahan Shetty, Disha Patani, Genelia Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar and Ekta Kapoor among others.
Check out the pictures below.
Waluscha De Sousa | Photos by Viral Bhayani
The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.
The film has Salman playing the character of a Sikh cop, meanwhile Aayush essays the role of a gangster.
The film releases in theatres on November 26.
ALSO READCost of watching 'Antim: The Final Truth' at Mumbai's drive-in theatre can get you nearly 20 litres...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)