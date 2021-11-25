Antim: Read the true story of Pune gangsters that served as inspiration for Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's film

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana's 'Antim: The Final Truth', is all set to hit the big screens on November 26.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is the remake of 2018 Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. The Marathi drama explores the hard conditions faced by farmers that pushes some of them towards crime.

The title 'Mulsi Pattern' refers to brutal killings carried out by gangsters originating from Mulshi, a village in Pune, who sold their farms to property developers and were rendered without any source of income.

Reportedly, the film is based on rivalry of real-life gangsters Sandeep Mohol and Ganesh Marne gang.

According to a report, the film is based on the redevelopment that took place in Pune after the economic liberalisation in 1991 where farmers were paid money in exchange for their lands. However, a lot of them were furious for their lands being taken away and turned to crime to release their anger.

Reports also suggest that the story is loosely based on the life of Sandeep Mohol, who belonged to a village named Mutha in Pune. He joined the Bodke gang and then created his own tribe to spread terror.

After establishing himself as a gangster, Sandeep reportedly turned towards politics and was even designated as the Sarpanch of Mutha village. As shown in 'Mulshi Pattern' where Rahul was involved in tensions with a rival gang, Sandeep was at loggerheads with a gang that eventually murdered him.

According to a report in Indian Express, three persons were convicted and awarded life imprisonment in July, 2021, by a special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases in Pune for the murder of gangster Sandeep in 2006.

Mohol, who was then also an office-bearer of the NCP, was shot dead in broad daylight by his rivals on Paud Road on October 4, 2006. The incident was considered to be one of the biggest gang crimes in the city.

Talking about, Salman and Aayush's 'Antim: The Final Truth', the film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios. It marks the return of a Salman Khan release on the silver screen after a long wait of two years.

'Antim' has shown an entirely different avatar of Salman, a calm and cool-headed Sikh cop who doesn't lose his cool but handles things in a different manner.

It is produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:00 AM IST