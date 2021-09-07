'Antim' Poster Unveiled: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's intense face-off leaves fans intrigued

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, who will be seen together on screen for the first time, shared the poster of their most-awaited film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Taking to his official social media accounts, Salman shared the poster and wrote in Hindi, "Burayi ke ant ki shuruwat. Ganapati Bappa Morya."

Salman's brother-in-law Aayush also shared the same poster and wrote, "Aaj mere liye bohot bada din hai, ummeed hai ke aap sab ko ye poster pasand aaye… Sapne kabhi kabhi sach bhi hote hai."

In the poster, Salman can be seen giving an intense look to Aayush who is standing on the opposite side.

Below we can see Salman donning the uniform of a police officer riding his bike and on the other side, Aayush is seen with a revolver in his hand killing a man.

ALSO READ FPJ Exclusive: Salman Khan hosts private screening of Antim for his staff

The poster gives a glimpse of the intense and epic clash between the two leading men.

While Salman will be seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar, Aayush has undergone an impressive transformtion for the role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. Aayush looks hotter and fitter than ever.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

'Antim - The Final Truth' is a Salman Khan Films Production, which marks the first ever onscreen collaboration between Salman and Aayush where the two play the lead roles. While Salman essays the role of a cop, Aayush plays a gangster called Rahulya.

The film is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and ever since it was announced, the buzz around the film has been tremendous.

With the final shoot completed in the second week of July, Salman had held a private screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth', for the members of his staff at his Panvel farmhouse in the third week of July.

The film also stars Pragya Jaisal, Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta, and is an official remake of the Marathi film, 'Mulshi Pattern'.

'Antim' has been shot during the pandemic and is one of the fastest movies Salman has completed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:56 PM IST