'Antim' Early Reviews: Netizens declare Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's film a 'solid entertainer'

'Antim: The Final Truth', the much-anticipated film of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, was released in theatres on Friday.
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim' marks the return of a Salman Khan release on the silver screen after a long wait of two years.
'Antim' has shown an entirely different avatar of Salman, a calm and cool-headed Sikh cop. It is produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.
Within a few hours of its release, fans, film critics and social media users have already declared the film a 'blockbuster' and 'mass entertainer.'
As per the reviews by netizens, Salman Khan's 'Antim' is exactly what fans needed after cinema halls opened after a long haul owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALSO READCost of watching 'Antim: The Final Truth' at Mumbai's drive-in theatre can get you nearly 20 litres...
Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who attended 'Antim' screening on Thursday evening, called it a 'lovely film' and said that she 'enjoyed every bit of it'.
"Antim- The Final Truth. Such a lovely world, such a lovely film..Enjoyed every bit of it ..I wish @BeingSalmanKhan #AayushSharma @manjrekarmahesh @MahimaMakwana_ and the entire team the very best .. Enjoy the success," her tweet read.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
However, some social media users are not impressed by the film and Salman and Aayush's performance.
Check out some of the other reviews here:
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)