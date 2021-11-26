'Antim' Early Reviews: Netizens declare Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's film a 'solid entertainer'

'Antim: The Final Truth', the much-anticipated film of Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, was released in theatres on Friday.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim' marks the return of a Salman Khan release on the silver screen after a long wait of two years.

'Antim' has shown an entirely different avatar of Salman, a calm and cool-headed Sikh cop. It is produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Within a few hours of its release, fans, film critics and social media users have already declared the film a 'blockbuster' and 'mass entertainer.'

As per the reviews by netizens, Salman Khan's 'Antim' is exactly what fans needed after cinema halls opened after a long haul owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who attended 'Antim' screening on Thursday evening, called it a 'lovely film' and said that she 'enjoyed every bit of it'.

"Antim- The Final Truth. Such a lovely world, such a lovely film..Enjoyed every bit of it ..I wish @BeingSalmanKhan #AayushSharma @manjrekarmahesh @MahimaMakwana_ and the entire team the very best .. Enjoy the success," her tweet read.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, some social media users are not impressed by the film and Salman and Aayush's performance.

Check out some of the other reviews here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:04 PM IST