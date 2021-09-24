Anti-tobacco group appeals to Amitabh Bachchan to shun ads promoting Paan Masala brands

Panaji: The National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, on Thursday appealed actor Amitabh Bachchan not to be part of advertisements which promote Paan Masala brands.

NOTE president Dr Shekhar Salkar said in an open letter that the actor should withdraw from "surrogate" Paan Masala (scented tobacco mix) advertisements and support the cause of anti-tobacco movement.

Medical research has shown that tobacco and Paan Masala consumption aggravates the risk of cancer, heart ailments and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, he said.

The actor's spokespersons were not available for comment.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 09:00 AM IST