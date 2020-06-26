Anshula's heartwarming birthday note for Arjun Kapoor once again proves they're 'sibling goals'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 35th birthday on Friday and received the sweetest wish from sister Anshula. Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for the 'Panipat' actor and once again proved that they're sibling goals.

Pouring her heart out in the post, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me."

She added, "You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved."