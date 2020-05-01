Another shock to Bollywood: Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar passes away

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, passed on Friday. He died of a heart attack in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar and President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.
Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to share the news of the untimely demise and wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO - The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family."
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar called him the am incredible pillar to the Producers Guild of India and mourned the death. He tweeted, "Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend."
After the death of Bollywood's legendary actor Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the news of Kulmeet Makkar's demise comes as another shocker. Actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter to remember Makkar.
Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered.."
Hansal Mehta reacted to the shocking news and tweeted, "Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend."
Director Subhash Ghai called it another shock to Bollywood. He wrote, "Another shock to BOLLYWOOD Bust in silhouette KULMEET MAKKAR Passed away coz of heart attack Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all We will miss u sir! RIP"
Ashutosh Gowariker too offered heartfelt condolences as he tweeted, "A sad day for the Film & Television Producers Guild of India! The CEO #KulmeetMakkar has passed away.
Kulmeet, THANK YOU for always being there - to help, solve, inform, strategize, corporatize & build relations!
YOU will be missed!
Heartfelt condolences to the family!"
