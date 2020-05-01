Another shock to Bollywood: Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar passes away

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, passed on Friday. He died of a heart attack in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar and President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to share the news of the untimely demise and wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO - The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family."