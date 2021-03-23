'Another out and out Kangana show': Director Hansal Mehta calls 'Thalaivi' trailer 'impressive'

Reacting to the director's tweet, a user wrote, "Your humility & humbleness is heartwarming. Whatever may be the difference of opinion both you & KR has , u still wished her! Something I learned today."

Another took a dig at Kangana and commented, "The true difference between a man with common sense and a random Bhakt on Twitter. The former can praise people for their certain achievements despite their difference in opinions on other issues. The latter will never appreciate the former."

Meanwhile, Kanagana Ranaut, whose Twitter feed is currently flooded with retweets of posts shared by several celebrities and fans, hasn't replied to Hansal's tweet. However, she has thanked Juhi Chawla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mrunal Thakur, Aftaab Shridisani and others for their wishes.

For the unversed, Kangana and Hansal's feud over the 2017 film 'Simran' was reignited, after he tweeted: "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran."

Reacting to the tweet, the actress had expressed displeasure and written, "That's true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing 'achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka'."