Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:14 PM IST

'Another big win for our industry': Akshay Kumar pens congratulatory note for Allu Arjun over 'Pushpa' success

'Pushpa' released in theatres on December 17 and has seen good collections and compliments.
IANS
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of the latter's 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

'Pushpa' released in theatres on December 17 and has seen good collections and compliments.

Akshay Kumar penned a note as he congratulated Allu Arjun for the response that 'Pushpa' has received at the box-office.

Akshay tweeted, "Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industryÂ.planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms."

Allu Arjun immediately replied, "Thank you very much Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too."

"Glad people are coming back to theatres & Indian Film industry started shining again," the 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' actor added.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has been minting money at the theatres, as the collections from the north have added to the celebrations by the makers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part movie has Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil playing a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles.

The makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and it is to be titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:15 PM IST
