Annu Kapoor slams celebs posting vacation pics amid pandemic, compares them to 'eating lavish meal in front of those starving'

Vetera Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor recently took a dig at celebrities for posting pictures from their vacations at a time when India was battling the second wave of the deadly coronavirus.

He said that the celebrities should be 'sensitive' and compared it to the act of eating a lavish meal in front of those who are starving.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that while he has no objection if they go on a holiday, he is opposed to them flaunting it on social media.

Taking a dig at them, he further added that he knows they are rich and can afford it, and they have a beautiful body. He said that it doesn’t look good to show off. He also criticized people who give attention to celebs’ holiday pictures on social media.