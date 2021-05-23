Annu Kapoor slams celebs posting vacation pics amid pandemic, compares them to 'eating lavish meal in front of those starving'

Vetera Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor recently took a dig at celebrities for posting pictures from their vacations at a time when India was battling the second wave of the deadly coronavirus.
He said that the celebrities should be 'sensitive' and compared it to the act of eating a lavish meal in front of those who are starving.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that while he has no objection if they go on a holiday, he is opposed to them flaunting it on social media.
Taking a dig at them, he further added that he knows they are rich and can afford it, and they have a beautiful body. He said that it doesn’t look good to show off. He also criticized people who give attention to celebs’ holiday pictures on social media.
Last month, Annu Kapoor had tweeted, "I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua Kyun lena."
A few days back, B-Town celebs including Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shruti Haasan had also slammed those posting the vacation pictures on social media amid an unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
