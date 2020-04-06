Ankita Lokhande's Mumbai residence sealed after neighbour tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: A residential building in the city's Malad area, where several celebrities including actress Ankita Lokhande stays, has been entirely sealed off after a man in the complex tested positive for COVID-19.

The person in question had returned from Spain last month, according to a report in timesofindia.com.

The apartment society has five wings and is also home to the television couples Natasha Sharma and Aditya Redij, and Ashita Dhawan and Shailesh Gulabani, besides actor Mishkat Verma.