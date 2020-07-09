Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain limits comments after receiving hate over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In response to social media abuse over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Ankita Lokhande’s businessman beau Vicky Jain had to limit his comments section on Instagram.

After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, scores of netizens took to social media to leave nasty comments on Ankita's boyfriend Vicky Jain 's pictures as they felt that the Bilaspur-based businessman 'doesn't deserve' the late actor's ex-girlfriend.

A comment on one of Vicky's pictures, reads: "U don't deserve ankita!!"

A user even went ahead and asked Vicky to not tie-the knot with Ankita Lokhande. He commented, "Sushant ki aatma ko shanti nahi milgai ankita uski hai samjho tul Acha hi woh nahi bol rahi ki tum kharb ho par ankita sushant kaliya bani hai"

"Bhai tune hi beech mai aakr relationship khrb kiya h," wrote another user.