Ankita Lokhande shares bank statements after reports claim Sushant paid her EMI for Mumbai flat

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat.

"Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say," Ankita wrote on her verified Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday, sharing copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020.