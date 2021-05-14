Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput is her 'favourite' co-star

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who became a household name after her role as Archana Deshmukh in the television show Pavitra Rishta, recently spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ankita revealed that her favourite co-star is Sushant.

Meanwhile, Ankita also revealed how she gels with her co-stars and said that she has a very jolly nature. "I can gel with anyone. Maybe they get bored with me, but I don’t," she said.

For the unversed, the duo dated for almost six years and they were one of the most loved celebrity couples. However, they parted ways in the year 2016. Their chemistry in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta is still loved by the fans.

Reportedly, Ankita was one of the highest-paid television actors until she took a break in 2018 to foray into Bollywood films.

Sushant passed away on June 14 in 2020 and his death case is currently being investigated by the CBI and NCB.