Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: Mushy moments with her 'soulmate' Vicky Jain

When television actress turned Bollywood diva, Ankita Lokhande had announced her relationship with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, the entire nation had fallen in love with their perfect camaraderie. Well, there's no doubt that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had lifted the bar of couple goals for other celebrity couples of the glamour world with their romantic PDAs.
Ankita Lokhande never fails to shower love on her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her ‘soulmate’, and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him. She usually adds the hashtag ViAnk - an amalgamation of their names - at the end of these posts.
Talking about Ankita's current beau Vicky Jain, the duo keeps sharing pictures and videos together on social media. They have appeared to have bonded well with each other's families as well.
Last month, Ankita thanked Vicky in a heartfelt post for being her support. She said, "Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations."
Ankita and Vicky seem to have fit right in with each other’s families. He features in many of her Instagram posts with her parents and younger brother Arpan Lokhande. She, meanwhile, has been sharing pictures and videos with his little niece and nephew, Abeer and Abeera.