Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: Mushy moments with her 'soulmate' Vicky Jain

Talking about Ankita's current beau Vicky Jain, the duo keeps sharing pictures and videos together on social media. They have appeared to have bonded well with each other's families as well.

Last month, Ankita thanked Vicky in a heartfelt post for being her support. She said, "Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations."

Ankita and Vicky seem to have fit right in with each other’s families. He features in many of her Instagram posts with her parents and younger brother Arpan Lokhande. She, meanwhile, has been sharing pictures and videos with his little niece and nephew, Abeer and Abeera.