Ankita Konwar puts on a PPE suit to celebrate Holi with Covid-19 positive Milind Soman

Milind Soman, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, last week, didn’t miss out on playing Holi with his wife Ankita Konwar.

Ankita put on a PPE suit and celebrated the festival of colours with her quarantined husband.

Sharing pictures of their festivity on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Milind posted the images and wrote, "Quarantine. Day 7. Happy holi people !!!..I really shouldn’t be looking so grumpy, because @ankita_earthy came to visit with full Pipe kit and first mangoes of the season! No hug though we put some colour on ourselves and ate puranpolis sent by @somanusha."