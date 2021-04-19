Anjali Sharma trying to date in 2021: Kusha Kapila's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' spoof leaves Karan Johar in splits

Digital content creator Kusha Kapila, who recently grabbed the attention of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her video, has now left filmmaker Karan Johar in splits.
Kusha recently shared a video, where she's seen playing Anjali from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. The hilarious video shows Kusha mouthing Kajol's popular dialogue from the film-"Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi," but with a twist of modern dating woes.
"Mera pachchiswa Tinder match adhura reh gaya Rifat Bi," the content creator says.
"woh vegan nikla, rifat bi," she captioned it.
Check out the hilarious video here:
The video didn't just leave 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' nostalgic, it also grabbed the attention of Kjo.
Johar took to the comments section and dropped several laughing emojis.
Reacting to the filmmaker's comment, a user wrote: "The only stamp of approval that matters for this video."
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which marked Karan Johar's directorial debut, also starred Rani Mukerjee. It revolved around a love triangle.
While some may argue that the film is politically incorrect, the romantic drama continues to be a fan favourite.
Whether it was Rahul's (SRK) dialogue of 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' or Anjali's (Kajol) transformation from a tomboy to a beautiful woman, or Tina's (Rani) stylish college look, the film is still remembered for several iconic moments.
Superstar Salman Khan also had a special appearance in the 1998 release.
