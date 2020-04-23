Anita Raaj accused of throwing house party amid lockdown, actress says it was 'a medical emergency'

After Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, veteran Bollywood actress Anita Raaj is being accused of breaking the lockdown rules. Anita allegedly called her friends over for drinks at her Pali Hill residence. The actress, however, has rubbished the false allegations and said that her husband is a doctor and it was a medical emergency.

According to reports, 'Choti Sarrdaarni' Anita Raaj was accused of throwing a party amid the COVID-19 lockdown, after a security guard saw guests arriving at her residence. The guard had even called the cops and informed them about the same. Soon after cops arrived at Anita Raaj's residence, the actress was caught arguing with the security guard in a video. However, Anita has denied all the allegations and said that her husband Sunil Hingorani is a doctor and it was a medical emergency.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, "The fact is my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse on humanitarian grounds. The cops came on a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologised."

On Wednesday, Salman Khan's father Salim was also accused of breaking the lockdown rules and going for morning walks on Bandra Promenade. A Bandra resident had reached out to an entertainment portal claiming that Salman Khan's father is spotted taking morning walks on the road everyday.