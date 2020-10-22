Anil Kapoor’s ‘topless’ picture on the beach is making netizens go weak in the knees

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout. However, it was his ‘topless’ picture at the age of 63 that is making netizens go weak in the knees.
Kapoor penned down a post on Instagram alongside frames of his maintained body, sharing the details around his fitness routine.
He wrote, “This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach. Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So, everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time. Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success) Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it...”
Actor Hrithik Roshan seconded the post and wrote, “I agree.”
Meanwhile actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi commented, “Just look at him.”
Other celebs who lauded Kapoor include his kids Sonam and Rhea, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan among others.
Last week, Kapoor revealed that he has been battling Achilles' tendon woes for 10 years. Doctors had suggested surgery, and the actor has shared how recovery happened without surgery.
Kapoor took to Instagram to share the story. He also shared photographs where he can be seen skipping with a rope and posing happily with his doctor.
"I had been suffering from a Achilles' tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping... without any surgery..." wrote the actor.
With the theatres reopening, "Malang", which features Kapoor, is among films that have been re-released.