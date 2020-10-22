Anil Kapoor’s ‘topless’ picture on the beach is making netizens go weak in the knees

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hit the beach, but not to relax. As fitness comes first to him, he used the spot to workout. However, it was his ‘topless’ picture at the age of 63 that is making netizens go weak in the knees.

Kapoor penned down a post on Instagram alongside frames of his maintained body, sharing the details around his fitness routine.

He wrote, “This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach. Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So, everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time. Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success) Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it...”