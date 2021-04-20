Anil Kapoor receives second shot of COVID-19 vaccine; check out son Harshvardhan's comment questioning eligibility

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Tuesday informed his fans that he has received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Ram Lakhan' star took to Instagram and posted a picture taking the vaccine shot on his arm.

The picture sees the 'Slumdog Millionaire' star actor dressed in a black T-shirt and matching face mask as he receives the shot by a health official wearing a PPE kit.

Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Done With The Second Dose." Along with the caption he also urged people to stay home by using the hashtag "#stayhomestaysafe" and "#vaccinated."