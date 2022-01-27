Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff's iconic film 'Ram Lakhan' completes 33 years

Superstar Anil Kapoor was undoubtedly the blockbuster king of the 80-90s Indian cinema. Every drama he headlined broke the box office records to become a massive success.

One such film that, to date, is counted amongst the iconic ones is 'Ram Lakhan'.

Released today, 33 years ago, 'Ram Lakhan' earned acclaim right off the bat. From a taut storyline to vibrant performances and a memorable music album, the film had everything that represents the Indian culture of cinema.

The timeless star took the audience on a hero's journey in which two brothers (Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff) take revenge against evil.

As Lakhan- a street-smart Tapori and over-ambitious young man, Anil Kapoor played various shades. The actor beautifully aced his character arch and lit the screen with his infectious chemistry with Madhuri Dixit.

Apart from making an indelible mark on the audience with his performance, Anil Kapoor's music video 'My Name Is Lakhan', among others, still holds the same command over the viewers.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the iconic Ram Lakhan had a terrific ensemble of cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Saeed Jaffery, Amrish Puri, Anu Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

On this occasion, Ghai also shared a post on social media, where he wrote: "Today 33 years back my # RAMLAKHAN narrated a story of two great brothers n one mother whereas today #36 FARMHOUSE tells a story of two rich brothers killing each other n one mother reacting @zee5 ..now ?? Is it a change of time or people ??"

Elaborating on his above statement, the filmmaker tells us, ''Films are a reflection of society and what happens in the society at a particular time, that's what we display via our stories. Back when I made Ram Lakhan, it was an common occurrence where one brother was more bent towards corruption and the other brother, is honest and in-line with customs and traditions. It was a transitional period of India where there were two sons, who believed differently and acted differently but they had a strong bond, and love for each other and above all, they had a want to do something for their mother.''

''But in present day, two brothers love each other, but from afar. When it comes to giving out money or talk business, two brothers maintain distance saying that family and business are different, and you see for yourself how things have changed in 33 years and I had to write a story like '36 Farmhouse', where a mother has two sons, who want to charge each other with murder and at the same time, the picture in a poor family is different, where the bonding is strong despite all the fights v/s how such stories also exist. This is the very reason why the movie is a family entertainer but with a different point of view, where we as writers, whether in OTT or cinema, have to write stories of the common people in the society, how the country is changing, how relationships are changing, and that is why it is being liked by everyone, because it is a story of today,'' he added.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:59 PM IST