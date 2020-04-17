Anil Kapoor gets trolled for wanting to have a drink with Anupam Kher amid coronavirus lockdown

'Malang' actor Anil Kapoor is being trolled for wanting to have a drink amid coronavirus lockdown, with his friend and neighbour Anupam Kher. Anil had taken to Twitter to reply to Anupam's tweet saying, "ek drink banta hain aaj."
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter to share that his American medical-drama series, 'New Amsterdam' has ranked number one on the charts. He took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO." Actor Anil Kapoor replied to the news by commenting, "Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj".
Amidst the lockdown as the nation is grappling to combat the novel coronavirus, Anil Kapoor's idea of celebrating with a drink, didn't go down well with Twitterati.
A user commented, "Maintain social distancing."
"Think before you tweet, ur not on your personal messaging system. What you tweeted is not wrong but very bad at this pandemic situation," read another comment.
While another user lashed out at Anil saying, "Once I was ur fan but now I am ashamed for that."
Speaking of Anupam Kher's 'New Amsterdam', it is inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. The series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. In addition to Anupam and Eggold, the cast of the series includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. The thriller film also featured Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht'. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
