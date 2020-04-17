Anil Kapoor gets trolled for wanting to have a drink with Anupam Kher amid coronavirus lockdown

'Malang' actor Anil Kapoor is being trolled for wanting to have a drink amid coronavirus lockdown, with his friend and neighbour Anupam Kher. Anil had taken to Twitter to reply to Anupam's tweet saying, "ek drink banta hain aaj."

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter to share that his American medical-drama series, 'New Amsterdam' has ranked number one on the charts. He took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Our medical series #NewAmsterdam finale tops the chart in ratings!! CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team of @NBCNewAmsterdam. BRAVO and JAI HO." Actor Anil Kapoor replied to the news by commenting, "Phenomenal my friend...ek drink banta hain aaj".