Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok, have you seen his 'jhakaas' videos yet?

No other seasoned actor is as cool and relevant to the millenial generation as Anil Kapoor. The Welcome actor who recently broke the gram with his hilarious video response to Disha Patani, made his much-awaited debut on one of the most popular apps in India, TikTok.
The said app is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Kapoor make his first appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Jhakaas actor was on the television show to promote his next film, Malang along with its cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu.
In the middle of fun-filled banter, host of the show, Kapil introduced Kapoor on the video-sharing platform. The actor has an incredible fan following on social media and it would be interesting to see how his presence unfolds on the app.
Says Kapoor, "My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance! This is yet another gift that Malang has given me!
The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can't wait to explore it!"
Kapoor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Malang and Takht.
