Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok, have you seen his 'jhakaas' videos yet?

No other seasoned actor is as cool and relevant to the millenial generation as Anil Kapoor. The Welcome actor who recently broke the gram with his hilarious video response to Disha Patani, made his much-awaited debut on one of the most popular apps in India, TikTok.

The said app is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Kapoor make his first appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Jhakaas actor was on the television show to promote his next film, Malang along with its cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu.