Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: The actor who refuses to age even in his 60s

Anil Kapoor revealed that he likes to adapt his workout according to the positions he's going to play. He said that his father and his grandparents had only believed in taking long walks and that, as a child, what he had wanted was to walk. But as time shifted, he added other physical habits in his day-to-day life, including going to a gym.

It is also mentioned that he spends nearly two to three hours in the gym, making sure he completes at least ten minutes of cardio every day. He reportedly involves chair squats, sit-ups, free weights, crunches, push-ups, etc. in his fitness regimen. He practises yoga, too. It is said that he does not believe in concentrating on one aspect of the body when exercising, but rather focuses on the various areas of his body.

He has also revealed that he worked in the gym for three days, while working out in the outdoors for the remainder of the days. He said he didn't drink or cigarettes, and he was considered a dull guy in his prime. He revealed that does not go to late-night parties, and even if he is having any such parties, he also maintains his schedule and goes to bed.

Every day, he follows a rigid pattern. He eats his meals early and goes to bed right after that. He said he didn't drink or cigarettes, and he was considered a dull guy in his prime. He revealed that he's not going to late-night parties, even if he's having any such parties, he also maintains his schedule and goes to bed.