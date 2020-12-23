Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: From 'Mr.India' to 'Dil Dadakne Do' movies to binge-watch

Ram Lakhan(1989)

Ram Lakhan is the story of two brothers who were brought up by their mother (Rakhee Gulzar) after their father was killed by his treacherous cousins, who also stole his inheritance.

Elder brother Ram (Jackie Shroff) is an upright man who battles crime and injustice as a police inspector. His brother Lachan (Anil Kapoor) is in every way possible to make money. Lakhan and his wealthier family, including his uncle (Amrish Puri). They are both engaging in criminal acts. Lachan's secret will quickly come to light, and the brothers will be alienated.