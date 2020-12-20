Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap open up on letting go of their sore past for 'AK vs AK'

The film, which will stream on Netflix from December 24, follows Kashyap, the brash film director who kidnaps popular movie star Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and films his search for her in real-time to present it as his next blockbuster.

The director and actor constantly mock and criticise each other throughout the movie and they had also had a fake showdown when they presented the film's trailer at a press conference earlier this month.

Kashyap insisted he was fine with being criticised by Kapoor on the screen as he has become used to it due to the incessant trolling he faced on social media over the years.

"I became comfortable a long time back because I have had a lot of trolling and criticism for the kind of films I make. So I'm pretty used to it. These days, I get very emotional when someone praises my work. I become a character from a Sooraj Barjatya movie," he quipped.

Kapoor asserted that he is not "delusional" about his stardom and credited his family for keeping him grounded.

"I'm very fortunate in that space in my life where I know that I'm not delusional... I have tried my best to be as real and if not me, it is my family, my wife and my children who have kept me completely normal. Sometimes people say 'you should behave a little bit like a star'." Roasting each other during the film's making was fun for the two actors as they could be an "exaggerated" versions of themselves.

"We enjoyed talking bad about each other. We were like, 'You say this about me and then I will say something else about you'. It was kind of a jugalbandi (duet) where we were trying to say things, which people might actually take for truth but that isn't the case.

"We were just playing the exaggerated versions of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap," the actor said.