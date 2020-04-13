Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others extend birthday wishes to Satish Kaushik

Veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes filled with abundant 'love and support' to their long time good friend Satish Kaushik on his special day.

As the noted star ringed in his 64th birthday, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to his "favourite actor, producer, and director." "He is multi-talented, fantastic, with a great sense of comic timing," he tweeted.