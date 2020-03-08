Angry Katrina Kaif fans trend 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty' on Twitter - here's why

'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty has been receiving backlash for his “Nobody will notice you” comment about Katrina Kaif. Furious Katrina fans, on Sunday, trended 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty', on Twitter and condemned his comment.

Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of 'Sooryavanshi', which is the fourth instalment in his cop drama. The director was recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, where he was asked, 'Which actor does he focus on while looking at the monitor?'

To which the director said, "You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: Can we take one more? And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘how could you tell me this?’ and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?"