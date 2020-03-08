Angry Katrina Kaif fans trend 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty' on Twitter - here's why

'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty has been receiving backlash for his “Nobody will notice you” comment about Katrina Kaif. Furious Katrina fans, on Sunday, trended 'Shame on you Rohit Shetty', on Twitter and condemned his comment.
Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the release of 'Sooryavanshi', which is the fourth instalment in his cop drama. The director was recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, where he was asked, 'Which actor does he focus on while looking at the monitor?'
To which the director said, "You have to watch the take thrice. The scene with the blast has Katrina (Kaif) too. If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: Can we take one more? And I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘how could you tell me this?’ and I said: Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?"
Rohit Shetty's comment didn't go down well with Katrina Kaif fans and they took to Twitter to riducle the director. A user wrote, "Respect woman, also know this : that we don't give a d**n who the male actors are in the movie, we are only going to watch #sooryavanshi for KATRINA KAIF."
Another tweeted, "SHAME ON YOU ROHIT SHETTY Respect Katrina .I am watching Indian movies because of Katrina."
The 'Simmba' director had made the comment in an interview with Film Companion. The '5 Things Rohit Shetty Told Us About Sooryavanshi' report by the media portal was later edited and Rohit Shetty's comment about Katrina has been deleted.
Speaking of 'Sooryavanshi', the Akshay Kumar starrer also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special cameo roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 24.
