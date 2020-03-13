'Angrezi Medium' early estimate at Box Office: Irrfan Khan starrer a lost cause amid coronavirus

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is bearing the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film which released on March 13 had not time to re-schedule its release date and hence decided to go with the original date. This has led to the flick opening to extremely low numbers at the box office.

Trade analyst Navneet Mundhra told The Free Press Journal that the coronavirus scare has made Irrfan’s film a lost cause with an estimate earning of less than Rs 5 crore at the box office. “It hasn't released in Delhi, which was to be its watering hole in terms of business, because cinemas are shut till March 31. Opening is relatively better in Noida and Gurugram, but the prospects of the film are extremely bleak. Coronavirus scare, mixed word of mouth, tepid opening and maladroit release suggest it's a lost cause. Day one collections will be less than Rs 5 crore net in India.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, 'Angrezi Medium' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal. It is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.