'Anger is good, temper is not okay': Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is known for to lose his cool on several occasions. The 54-year-old recently opened up on his anger and explained why it is a good thing.

Khan was speaking to NDTV during the book launch of wellness coach Deanne Panday.

Salman said, “I have a lot of anger and I think anger is really good because anger is not temper. You need that fire, you need. Suppose now you put on weight, you need to understand that and you need to have that anger towards yourself only to better yourself.”

“If you need to take a stand on something you need to have the anger. Temper is not okay, because for no rhyme or reason you’re losing your cool. Maybe you’ve got less of carbs, maybe you’ve got diabetes, blood pressure problem, these are the things that lead to irritation,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview with Live Mint Salman had said, “Anger doesn’t mean like picking up a bottle and smashing somebody over the head with it. That anger is equated with a big-shot temper or having BP issues or whatever that you lose it so fast.”

He further added, “Anger is something that you feel “this is not right". You want to do something about it and you are trying your best and you just can’t do anything about it. That. That is the main anger. You want to turn it right.”

On work front, the much-hyped Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" will open only in theatres. The makers plan an Eid 2021 release.

The film was scheduled to hit theatres earlier this year but was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. The Prabhu Deva directorial stars Disha Patani opposite Salman, with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Besides that, Salman also has "Kick 2" and "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" lined up.