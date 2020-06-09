'Andhadhun' or 'Tumbbad'? Twitter users pick their favourite 'masterpiece'

It seems that the battle for the top slot is between is between 'Andhadhun' and 'Tumbbad'! On Tuesday, the names of these flicks were among the top trends on Twitter in India with movie enthusiasts listing them as a 'masterpiece' that they have seen in the last three-four years.

The sudden Internet stir comes after producer Manish Mundra tweeted last night, asking netizens to "single out one Hindi film that has left one stunned and speechless...which one can call 'masterpiece' in the last 3/4 years." "This survey is just to prove myself wrong that quality of Hindi films are facing extinction," the award-winning filmmaker said on twitter.

This sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy with people jotting down their favourites. It is now mainly between two Bollywood films -- Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' and 'Tumbbad', directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi.