'And then there were three': Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce they are pregnant

They are about to have a coronial baby and so are Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, besides international celebrities like supermodel Gigi Hadid as well as rapper Nicki Minaj.

Before you jump to conclusions, this is not a new medical condition among pregnant women. Rather, 'coronial' is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation.

According to urbandictionary.com, the 2020 pandemic forced isolation on the global population, which in turn catalysed what is known as the "COVID Thirst". The ensuing increase in birth rate is giving birth to a generation known as the coronials.

Virushka's announcement comes two weeks after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan confirmed that they're expecting their 2nd child. Their joint statement read: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."