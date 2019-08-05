Ananya Pandey receives requests from 17 colleges to talk about cyber-bullying

Ananya Pandey has been a victim to online trolling more than once since her debut this year. The actress quickly took a stand against cyber-bullying and started an initiative called ‘So Positive’. She was recently spotted in Lucknow‘s Isabella Thoburn College talking about the same.

The actress was invited by the college to talk about the initiative against social media bullying, there she met and interacted with more than 5,000 students. A report in DNA suggests Ananya since has been invited more than 17 college in India to do the same.

While at the event Ananya has said, “The reason I am standing here is because of social media. I don’t think I would have had the confidence to come and speak over here. Social media has given me so much love and it’s such a positive place. I love being on Instagram because I want to show people the real side of me and I want them to see the unfiltered version of me. I don’t want anyone of you to feel that we shouldn’t be on it because we will be bullied.”