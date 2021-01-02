Ananya Panday's sunflower bikini pics from Maldives vacay set the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying an exotic vacation at the Maldives, with her “Khaali Peeli” co-star Ishaan Khatter.
Ananya posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram, where she stands by the poolside.
The latest one includes a quirky sunflower bikini. She captioned it as, “Looking on the brighter side #Hello2021.”
In another one she sits by the poolside tucking into a burger. "Progressively becoming the real me," she wrote as the caption.
"I chose to become an actor, so I am living my dream. For an actor, we always need audience, and when we have the support from them, what else do we need?" Ananya told IANS.
Ananya was launched by Karan Johar in 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff in "Student Of The Year 2".
Since then, actor Chunky Pandey's 22-years-old daughter has been on a dream run.
She has also appeared in several ad-films, and worked with Anurag Kashyap is one of them.
Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film "Khaali Peeli". She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.
"I am very excited that there is a variety of projects in my pipeline. On one hand, I am doing Shakun (Batra)'s next with Deepika (Padukone) and Siddhant (Chaturvedi) and our Goa schedule was so much fun! I am so looking forward to that (film) because I love both of my co-stars. I am also doing Puri Jagannadh sir's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda and that is a different world altogether," she said.
