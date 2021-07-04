Ananya Panday’s shares her 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' moment, Farah Khan says 'I'll choreograph you in Part 2'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday on Sunday took to Instagram to share stunning beachside pictures of herself and called it her 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' moment.
The pictures showed the 'Student Of The Year 2' actress donning a white mini-dress and a bomber jacket.
While the first picture shows Ananya running towards the camera with a happy expression, the third picture sees her making a sad face.
Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption: "Having my ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ moment with myself (it clearly didn’t end well)"
Bollywood celebrities and netizens left a string of comments on Ananya's latest post on the photo-sharing app.
Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan commented: "Part 2 I ll choreograph u in it"
Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Full nut"
Meanwhile, Ananya’s aunt Deanne Panday dropped heart emojis.
'Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai' marked the debut of Rakesh Roshan’s son Hrithik Roshan. The romantic drama went onto become a blockbuster and was even awarded as the best Bollywood film in last 20 years at IIFA.
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, 'Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai' featured Hrithik in double roles and had Amisha Patel as the female lead opposite him. It became the highest grossing film that year and won 92 awards and selected in the Guinness Book of Records for maximum number of awards for a single film in a year.
Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in upcoming films such as 'Liger', Zoya Akhtar's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone.