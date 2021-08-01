Ananya Panday's sexy bikini pic sets the internet ablaze; rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, Deepika Padukone react

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who often makes headlines with her social media posts, has made it to the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

On Saturday, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress shared the magazine cover and wrote, "Sugar & spice & everything nice."

For the cover picture, Ananya wore a maroon bikini top and matching trousers. She completed her look with smoky eyes, and subtle makeup.

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers dropped adorable comments for her. Several celebrities also reacted to her post.

Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a few fire emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, actress Deepika Padukone wrote, "Oh!Hello!" with a heart-eyed emoji.