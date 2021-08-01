Ananya Panday's sexy bikini pic sets the internet ablaze; rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter, Deepika Padukone react

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who often makes headlines with her social media posts, has made it to the cover of the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.
On Saturday, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress shared the magazine cover and wrote, "Sugar & spice & everything nice."
For the cover picture, Ananya wore a maroon bikini top and matching trousers. She completed her look with smoky eyes, and subtle makeup.
Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers dropped adorable comments for her. Several celebrities also reacted to her post.
Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a few fire emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, actress Deepika Padukone wrote, "Oh!Hello!" with a heart-eyed emoji.
Her best friends Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda also reacted to her stunning picture.
Choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Looking faaaaabbbbb", and Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni, Sanya Malhotra also dropped heart and fire emojis on her post.
Ananya Panday has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since she marked her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2'. She continues to be a social media sensation and enjoys a fan following of over 19 millions on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently working on Shakun Batra's yet- untitled film in which she will be seen alongside Deepika and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.
She will also be seen next in 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it marks her debut in Telugu films. The film is set to release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
